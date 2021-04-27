In Pics: Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale twin in yellow at their engagement ceremony

Comedian couple Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on April 26, 2021. On the same day, the couple got engaged ahead of their wedding. Now, both Sugandha and Sanket took to their Instagram pages and shared cute photos from their engagement ceremony. In the photos, the much-in-love couple is seen twinning in yellow ethnic outfits and make for a cute duo, indeed.

In the photos, Sugandha is seen wearing a yellow one-shoulder choli and a pink flared ghagra. She completed her look with a gold jewellery set and styled her hair with cascading curls. While Sanket wore a kurta and a yellow bandhgala jacket over it.

Check out the photos below:

Earlier while talking about having an engagement and wedding on the same day, Sugandha had told Spotboye, "The picture is from our pre-wedding photoshoot and we are yet to get engaged. The wedding will take place on April 26, 2021, in Jalandhar, Punjab which is also my hometown. Both Engagement and the Wedding would take place on the same date."

On being quizzed about the guest list, Mishra shared, "Given the Covid situation at hand, this would be a very private, close-knit, family affair."

Sugandha and Sanket have been in a relationship for a few years now. However, the couple kept on denying constantly and finally confirmed it by sharing their pre-wedding photos on social media pages.

The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar in the presence of their family and close friends.