'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale tie the knot, see FIRST PHOTO

The first photo of the newlywed couple comedienne, playback singer, and presenter Sugandha Mishra and comedian Sanket Bhosale is out.

The photo was shared by Sugandha's close friend Preeti Simoes on her Instagram handle. Preeti uploaded the photo on her Instagram Stories with a 'Just married' sticker and congratulated the couple by tagging them. Preeti had earlier shared photos from the mehendi ceremony where Sugandha can be seen looking stunning in a dark green lehenga, showcasing her mehendi.

Meanwhile, in the now-viral picture of the newlyweds Sugandha and Sanket, the former looks gorgeous in her bridal avatar donning a yellow-off shoulder blouse paired with a pink sequin lehenga. Her lustrous hair and statement necklace complemented the overall look. Sanket colour-coordinated his outfit with his bride and sported a yellow and white attire.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame stars Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jalandhar. The wedding ceremony was conducted while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines and guests were asked to get the Rapid Antigen Test done before attending the festivities.

For the unversed, Sugandha and Sanket had announced their engagement earlier this month via a social media post.

Earlier, in a conversation with the ETimes, the bride spoke with excitement about her wish to wear a lehenga no less than 10kgs! Her emotions were exhibited when she said, "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening with 20 just people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

Sugandha began her comedy career with 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and rose to fame with 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where she played. The couple has appeared together in Zee TV's Summer Express 2017.