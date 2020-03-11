'Thappad' actor Siddhant Karnick-Megha Gupta's divorce finalised

Siddhant Karnick, who was recently seen in Thappad has separated from his wife and actor Megha Gupta. The estranged couple went separate ways last year and the divorce came through a few days ago. Siddhant and Megha tied the knot in 2016 in a low-key affair as they had opted for register marriage. Now, almost after three years of marriage, the couple decided to mutually divorce and Siddhant spoke about the same.

On being quizzed about how the marriage failed, Karnick told Bombay Times, "No marriage is easy. In our case, I would say that we ran out of patience. In any relationship, peace of mind is of paramount importance. It’s like you pinch yourself on your arm and keep that pressed… after some time, you get used to it and live with it. Then suddenly, when you separate and that pinch goes away, you feel, ‘Oh, my God! I was missing this peace of mind’. That’s the best way I can summarise my marriage. Megha and I went for therapy and tried to do everything we could to make it work but in vain."

Siddhanth also said, "We even started living separately in March last year. We felt that it would be better if we lived apart for some time and see if distance made the heart grow fonder. However, we realised that we had more peace of mind when we were not together. Having said that, it’s not that we weren’t good together. We were great together. She is a great travel partner and I have some of the best travel memories with her. But I guess, there was so much more that we were both looking for. That’s when we decided to go our separate ways. I have realised that two good people might not make for a great marriage."

The actor was also asked about the divorce, to which he replied, "Divorces can get ugly, but fortunately, it didn’t turn ugly for us. That’s because Megha and I decided to leave when there was still a little love left between us, which helped us sail through."