'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri share excitement on joining the show

After Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh's exit, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have roped in Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri for the roles of Anjalee Mehta and Sodhi respectively. As per reports, the actors will be entering the show during the Ganesh festival to be celebrated in an episode. They were reportedly zeroed down to play the roles after rigorous rounds of auditions. Both Sunayana and Balvinder shared the excitement on joining the show.

Fozdar stated, "It is an honour to be part of a TV serial that is loved so much not only in India but also globally. I am thankful to Neela Film Productions, especially Asit Ji for having faith in me to play the role of Anjalee Mehta. The character of Taarak Mehta’s wife is integral to the show as is every other character. It was a challenge to fit into the character which has been so successful and popular for over 12 years, but the team has been extremely supportive. I will strive to maintain the character’s essence, as much a loving wife as she is conscious about health and dishing out healthy diets for Taarak."

While Balvinder shared, "Sodhi’s character in the show is jovial, bursting with life, loves his wife and son dearly, and is the kind of friend who his neighbours can rely on for anything. But most importantly, the character is that of a Sardar ji, a Punjabi and I being one will definitely help me ease into the character seamlessly. At the same time, I also wish to thank the creative team for their support in helping me smoothly transition into the nuances of character, the style, and the traits. I am grateful to Asit Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be part of an iconic show."