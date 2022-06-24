TMKOC makers respond to Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta's claims of unpaid dues, call it 'false accusations'

Neha Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta spoke to a news portal and stated that the makers of the show didn't make the final settlement, and they owe her unpaid dues of six months. However, DNA India reached out to the makers, and Neela Film Productions quashed Neha's claims, terming them as 'false accusations.'

Neha Mehta has been a part of India's longest-running sitcom, and she was associated with the prodcution house for the past 12 years. Recently, Neha spoke to ETimes and she called out the makers saying, "The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money." This has not gone well with the makers, and they shared a statement that highlighted Neha's unprofessional behaviour. The makers further started that Mehta left the show without completing the exit formalities.

The production house shared a statement with us and according to them, Neha had stopped responding to their calls, and she even ignored their emails. The statement reads, "We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta mulitple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication from past 2 years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers that have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action."

It seems like the makers might take a legal route against Neha for making baseless claims, and calling out to them in public. For the unversed, Neha Mehta left the show in 2020 and Sunayana Fozdar replaced her as the new Anjali Mehta, wife of titular character Taarak Mehta, played by Shailesh Lodha.