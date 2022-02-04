Sonu Sood becomes ‘MTV Roadies’ new host, replaces Rannvijay Singha for 18th season

Sonu Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha as the host of MTV Roadies. Excited to be a part of the 18th season, Sonu said, "The journey of MTV Roadies moulds you into a champion for life. The series of challenges are unlike any other as they put you in contention with yourself to see if you have the fight within to emerge back as a stronger version of yourself. I am truly honoured to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies. "The new season of the stunt reality show is set against the locales of South Africa."

As a host, I will guide the contestants through the tough journey ahead in South Africa while challenging them to see if they have the spirit within of being a true Roadie," he added.

The shoot will begin in the second week of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India.

Apart from his roles as a participant, host, and mentor, the public began to associate the show with Rannvijay, and many potential contestants attended auditions solely to meet him. Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman served as judges and creators for the young reality show, which premiered in 2003. In 2014, they left the show. Their departure was as surprising, and it will be interesting to watch how they react to Singha's statement.

Rannvijay revealed the news to his admirers, saying, "The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening."

Singha further elaborated to say that he had no issue with the production house. In fact, "I've been working with the channel for 18 years. I've done different shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi," he told Hindustan Times.