Shama Sikander sets internet on fire by flaunting sexy curves in monokini with plunging neckline

Shama Sikander

Actress Shama Sikander is known for making his followers amazed with her oomph, and dead-drop looks. The Maaya star did it again. She took Instagram down by looking sizzling in a bikini. In the picture, Sikander donned a cut-out monokini, also called a monokini with a plunging neckline, and she posted the picture with the caption, "Stand strong in your Light..."

Here's the photo

With her post, Shama set social media on fire. Her picture went viral in no time, and her follower adored Shama's swimwear look. A user tagged her, "So beautiful." Another fan of Shama added, "You know what, you are so hot and beautiful. and I also know that you can't see my comment but maybe if you see my comment please reply to my comment bcz you can't expect how big fan I,m your (heart emoji)" Another user added, "This is the best photo I have ever seen." A netizen added, "Love the way you carry yourself @shamasikander you are the official Bikini Queen. Love those curvy thighs, meaty waistline, gorging cleavage and mesmerizing eyes." Another netizen added, "Gorgeous girl in the water." One of the netizens asserted, "@shamasikander this babe ia getting hotter and hotter day by day."

Several actresses in our film and TV industry have done bold photoshoots and took the internet by surprise. But previously, Shama Sikander shared a BOLD photo of hers on social media which has sent her fans into a tizzy. In the photo, Shama has gone completely NUDE and she stands against large window panes with white rims. Shama is holding a giant black coloured sombrero hat to cover her assets with her French manicured nails. To complete her look, the actress has kept her wavy locks on one side of her shoulder as she looks down for the scintillating click.

Check out her post

Shama had previously also shared a picture from the shoot. “Hat trick…...#hats #fashion #style #love #newyork #beautiful #happiness #loveyourself #motivation #positivevibes #inspiration,” she captioned her post. This year on March, Shama tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron in Goa.