Salman Khan brings 'Bigg Boss 13' from Lonavala to Mumbai, courtesy 'Inshallah'

Salman Khan is expected to shoot for 'Bigg Boss 13' and Inshallah in Mumbai simultaneously

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 04:58 PM IST

Salman Khan is one busy man. He is currently promoting Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, shooting for Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3, and will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah soon. Along with that, the actor is set to shoot for his TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'.

While the contestants for 'Bigg Boss 13' are yet to be finalized, another news comes in light just a day after it was revealed that no commoners would be part of the show. 'Bigg Boss 13', which has originally been shot in Lonavala through all the episodes, might come to Mumbai this year, courtesy show host Salman Khan's Inshallah.

Confirming the same, a source told The Asian Age, “Yes, the sets will replace the ones where season 2 of the Marathi Bigg Boss will be shot. Mahesh Manjrekar, who is also Salman’s dear friend, hosts that show and suggested Salman to have a look at the sets that they have created for their second season at Film City. Salman loved the idea and so now they will be modifying it a bit more and will use the same set for the Hindi version as well. The shooting is scheduled to begin a few days after the shooting of the Marathi version ends.”

“With increasing promotions, it would take an entire day for celebs to appear on the show. But if it is shifted to Mumbai, their travel time is taken care of and the channel will be able to rope in more celebs to enter the house,” added the source.

The report on The Asian Age goes on to state that Bhansali is on a recce so that he can finalize the locations for his film. Inshallah will see Salman Khan play a businessman. Meanwhile Alia Bhatt would play herself i.e. an actress in the movie.

