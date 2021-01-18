Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani to take their relationship to next level, roka ceremony soon

Chotti Bahu actor Avinash Sachdev is all set to tie the knot with ladylove Palak Purswani. The couple has kickstarted their wedding festivities and had kacchi misri ceremony on Friday. Avinash and Palak will also have their roka ceremony soon and as per reports, they are set to enter marital bliss in 2022. During a recent media interaction, Avinash and Palak spoke at length about taking their relationship to next level after being together for three years.

Palak told The Times of India, "We have been wanting to take ahead our relationship and organised this ceremony, since a very long time, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed. In fact, my parents shifted to Mumbai, a few months ago from Nagpur. Both our families met and finally decided to organise kacchi misri ceremony. I'm happy that finally Avi and I will begin the new chapter of our lives."

Talking about the kacchi misri ceremony, Purswani went on to share, "The kacchi misri ceremony is basically an official green signal from the families. Soon after the ceremony, I started addressing Avinash’s parents as mom and dad. It feels surreal and Avi and I can’t wait to begin this exciting new chapter of our lives."

She added, "We haven’t decided upon the wedding date but the preparations have begun. We shall have our roka ceremony soon in Nagpur."

Earlier, when Avinash was asked about his first meet with Palak, he had said, "It was May 31, 2018. We were invited to an event. We both didn't want to go but our respective friends insisted us to attend it. Finally, we got introduced to each other through our mutual friends. At first, I thought she doesn't talk much but later realised that Palak talks a lot."

The couple even participated on the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye Season 9.