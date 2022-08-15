Rohit Satia opens up on Karan Mehra's allegations of having affair with Nisha Rawal

File Photo

When he claimed that his estranged wife Nisha Rawal was having an extramarital affair with Rohit Sathia, Karan Mehra surprised everyone. During a press conference, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor made accusations against Nisha and stated that she is residing at Rohit's Mumbai home with him. The 39-year-old claimed that Nisha's kanyadaan at their wedding was performed by Rohit, who she described as her "munh bola bhai."

"Nisha is staying with another man in my house, we have produced the proofs in the court and that is why I am talking here today. Nisha Rawal, who isn't divorced yet, is having an extramarital affair. Rohit Sathia is her 'munh-bole bhai' of 14 years, who also did her 'kanyadaan'. I didn't have proof back then, that's why I didn't say anything," Karan was quoted as saying in the press conference.

While Nisha Rawal declined to respond to Karan's accusations, her ‘rakhi brother,’ Rohit, has now spoken up. He claimed that before Karan entered her life, he knew the Lock Upp competitor.

While engaging with a portal, Rohit stated that his last name is Satia. He denied having an affair with Nisha and that Karan pulled him into the controversy.

He told ETimes, "Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There's a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now."

He said to the portal, "She was one of the causes," when asked if MM was the cause of their breakup.

Rohit claimed that Karan's accusations that he had an extramarital affair damaged his reputation. He asserted that he is in consultation with his attorneys and plans to hold a press conference to address the accusations levelled against him.

Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against Karan Mehra for the uninitiated, charging him with physical assault. After she filed a FIR against him, Mumbai Police detained the Bigg Boss 10 competitor. Later, he was freed on bond.