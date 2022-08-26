Raju Srivastava health update: Nephew confirms comedian has 'moved his hands,' says 'his organs are responding'

Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava health update: Raju Srivastava's health is showing positive signs of improvement, and now, his nephew has confirmed that the comedian will be taken out from the ventilator soon.

While speaking to ETimes Kushal Srivastava stated that Sr Srivastava's organs are responding to the treatment. "Raju ji's health is improving...but the reports of him gaining consciousness are untrue. He has opened his eyes a couple of times and also moved his hands, but that is not enough for us, we want him to recover completely." Kushal said to the portal. He continued, "His health is gradually getting better and the doctors are also saying that recovery will take time. He is still on a ventilator and doctors want him to take him out of it, but there are no such immediate plans. They are waiting for his health to improve more. The progress is not enough for the doctors to remove the life support. His organs are responding well to the treatment."

Earlier, there were reports that the comedian has regained consciousness, and has shown signs of improvement. The news agency ANI has confirmed the news and also quoted his personal secretary that confirmed about the improvement in Raju's health. As per the tweet of ANI, "Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secy. He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym."

For the unversed, Srivastava suffered a heart attack on the morning of August 10 while he was working out in a South Delhi gym and he was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian was complaining that he felt uneasy when he was moved to the hospital.