Photos: After 'Bigg Boss 7 Kannada', Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha promote 'Dabangg 3' even on 'Bigg Boss 2 Marathi' sets

It was only a few days back that Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Prabhudheva connected with Kiccha Sudeep. The Kannada superstar, who was hosting Bigg Boss 7 Kannada, met the team of Dabangg 3 through the Television screens when Salman, Sonakshi, Saiee and Prabhudheva were promoting their film on Bigg Boss 13 Hindi sets.

Kiccha Sudeep plays the antagonist in Dabangg 3 and is currently hosting Bigg Boss 7 Kannada, which is why he couldn't come down to Mumbai in order to promote his movie with Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Prabhudheva. Interestingly this time Salman and Sonakshi were snapped without Saiee.

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar, makes her Bollywood debut, much like Sonakshi Sinha, through Dabangg 3. Co-incidentally, Mahesh Manjrekar is the host of Bigg Boss 2 Marathi and Salman-Sonakshi visited the sets of the show to promote the film.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha spotted at Bigg Boss Marathi set for Dabangg 3 promotion #Dabangg3SpecialScreening pic.twitter.com/nROeULvC6P — R D (@ItsRaviD) December 13, 2019

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 will witness Salman Khan revive the role of Chulbul Pandey aka Robinhood Pandey, while Sonakshi Sinha plays his Mrs. Rajjo. Meanwhile, Saiee would play Salman's lover in the film. Dabangg 3 is the backstory of how Chulbul Pandey became a cop, thanks to his initial love.