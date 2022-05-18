Payal Rohatgi unfollows Kangana Ranaut after Munawar Faruqui wins show, slams Lock Upp team

Credit: File photo

It seems that Payal Rohatgi is upset with the Lock Upp team after Kangana Ranaut announced Munawar Faruqui the winner of season 1. After not attending the Lock Upp success party, Payal has now slammed Kangana Ranaut and the whole team.

Payal took to Instagram and penned a long note which read, “Sad PR gimmick by …….Using jobless celebrities to target me. Point is if they know the lazy winner of #lockup and they have watched the show called #Lockup then they need to know Payal and the understand meaning of the word #BADASS.”

She further mentioned, “Kangana and lot of A grade celebrities who came as guests on #lockupp called me #BADASS. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then in the middle of the show and on finale Kangana realised it. So that means the concept of the show was a OCCHA thought and so THEY made winner of Ghar Ghar ki kahani types after bonding with host of #Biggboss one week before finale when the whole season all Kangana said was that this show is not GHAR GHAR KI KAHANI types.”

Payal continued, “A winner had a wife and a child and a girlfriend was busy having romance with another woman in the show and the jobless celebrities found that REAL The so called winner used to MENTALLY attack the players and if that is funny then I feel sad for all of them. Unfollowing Kangana Wish her film …..So called celebrities think before u talk stupid stuff in media and look like jerks #payalrohatgi. Posted @withregram • @lockuppgame Wo dare hi kya jo darr na paida kar sake! Can Payal handle it?”

Read/Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi opens up on her suicidal tendencies, says 'she used to drink for 48 hours'

Meanwhile, Kangana Rananut said that no one from Bollywood deserves to come to her house. In a recent interview, the actress stated that he has no friends from the industry and therefore, she wouldn’t want anyone to come to her home. During an interview with Curly Tales, when Kangana was asked to name three Bollywood celebs who she would like to invite, she stated, “Bollywood se to is seva ke layak koi bhi nahi hai. Ghar to bulao hi nahi bilkul bhi. Bahar kahin millo to thik hai ghar mat bulao (No one from Bollywood is worthy enough of this service. It's fine if you meet them outside but don't invite them home).

One being asked if she has friends in the industry, she stated, “nahi nahi, bilkul nahi, mere dost banne layak hain hi nahi ye log. Qualification chahiye hoti hai uske liye.”