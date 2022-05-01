Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi opens up on her suicidal tendencies, says 'she used to drink for 48 hours'

Payal Rohatgi

The second part of Lock Upp's Judgement Day continued to bring some shocking surprises from the contestants. This week, all the five girls, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah, and Payal Rohatgi are nominated for elimination. After yesterday's episode, Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora have been positioned in the bottom two, and they won't get a chance to save themselves by sharing their secret.

In today's episode, Azma Fallah got saved, and Payal and Saisha remained unsafe. Kangana gave them a chance to spill their dark secret and save themselves. Payal shocked everyone by revealing her dark phase about having suicidal tendencies. Payal admitted that there was a love angle (previous love affair) that was detrimental to her personal life. Rohatgi further admitted that due to her toxic relationship, she got addicted to heavy drinking. She used to drink for 48 hours. Payal was also on prescription drugs, and she had suicidal tendencies. Rohatgi even disclosed that she had cut her hands. Payal broke down in tears and remembered how she used to beg him saying, "Please come back, I need you back... I am having a nervous breakdown. I don't want to die."

READ: Lock Upp: Host Kangana Ranaut defends Poonam Pandey's 'strip for votes' strategy

Yesterday, Lock Upp witnessed the first part of final Judgement Day, where Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora were selected as the bottom two contestants by the unanimous votes of media personalities. The jury of media reporters that was present at the beginning of the show, was called again to scrutinise contestants and give them a reality check. One of the reporters asked Poonam about her gameplay, and she further criticised Pandey's tactics of 'stripping for votes.' Host Kangana Ranaut stepped in, and she defended Poonam by saying that Poonam is an erotica actress, and if she's playing her game in that way, then we shouldn't shame her for it. Ranaut clarified that stripping for votes is Poonam's strategy, and it's fair enough.