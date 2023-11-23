Headlines

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves milestone: 100 km of viaduct, 250 km of pier construction completed

DNA TV Show: What are the challenges in rescue operation of 41 trapped workers under Uttarkashi tunnel?

Representation of SCs/STs in state assemblies: SC asks Centre to set up fresh delimitation commission

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav fifties power India to 2-wicket win over Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project achieves milestone: 100 km of viaduct, 250 km of pier construction completed

DNA TV Show: What are the challenges in rescue operation of 41 trapped workers under Uttarkashi tunnel?

7 foods to make you look younger

Benefits of eating radish

Benefits of eating carrots

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

This actor sold insurance door-to-door, was rejected for looks, scary voice, became Bollywood's iconic villain, he is...

Suriya injured on Kanguva sets, actor shares health update: 'Feeling much better'

HomeTelevision

Television

Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

Not only Orhan Awatramani and Rakhi Sawant, but this famous internet sensation will also join them and enter the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17 will get more interesting and entertaining, as the wildcard entrants come to spice up the game. We recently reported that internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani will participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Now, as per the latest information, another internet favourite personality will enter the house this week. 

Currently, Munnawar Faruqui is doing great, but he will be surprised after seeing Anjali Arora in the house. Yes, the popular influencer, actress, who was seen with Munawar in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, will enter the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant. The Khabri shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Breaking Bigg Boss17, Anjali Arora to enter as a wildcard in #BB17 soon." 

Here's the tweet

Anjali, during her Lock Upp stint, was close to Munawar. During the show, netizens linked Munawar with Anjali and Munjali was quite a popular trend on Twitter at that time. It will be interesting to see how Munawar will react to Anjali's entry. Apart from Orry and Anjali, Rakhi Sawant is also reportedly entering as a wildcard with her ex-husband Ritesh Shah. 

About Orry's latest viral 'I'm a liver' remark

Recently, Orry opened up about his life, and what does he do for a living. His answer has sparked a meme fest, and netizens are having a field day. In the viral video from the interview, Orry was captured saying, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

On Koffee With Karan 8, host Karan Johar quipped about Sara's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" Saran replied, "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.” After hearing Sara Ali Khan, Anaya Panday added, "I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

'You mean so much...': Mohammad Shami shares heartwarming note for his mother post World Cup final loss

Experience effortlessly cooking with premium and durable spatula sets on Amazon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma unlikely to play T20Is again: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE