Not only Orry, but this internet sensation will also reportedly enter Bigg Boss 17 as wildcard contestant

Not only Orhan Awatramani and Rakhi Sawant, but this famous internet sensation will also join them and enter the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant.

Bigg Boss 17 will get more interesting and entertaining, as the wildcard entrants come to spice up the game. We recently reported that internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani will participate in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Now, as per the latest information, another internet favourite personality will enter the house this week.

Currently, Munnawar Faruqui is doing great, but he will be surprised after seeing Anjali Arora in the house. Yes, the popular influencer, actress, who was seen with Munawar in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, will enter the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant. The Khabri shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "Breaking Bigg Boss17, Anjali Arora to enter as a wildcard in #BB17 soon."

Here's the tweet

Anjali, during her Lock Upp stint, was close to Munawar. During the show, netizens linked Munawar with Anjali and Munjali was quite a popular trend on Twitter at that time. It will be interesting to see how Munawar will react to Anjali's entry. Apart from Orry and Anjali, Rakhi Sawant is also reportedly entering as a wildcard with her ex-husband Ritesh Shah.

About Orry's latest viral 'I'm a liver' remark

Recently, Orry opened up about his life, and what does he do for a living. His answer has sparked a meme fest, and netizens are having a field day. In the viral video from the interview, Orry was captured saying, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

On Koffee With Karan 8, host Karan Johar quipped about Sara's BFF Orry's mysterious work profile. "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" Saran replied, "He is a man of many things. He is a really funny person.” After hearing Sara Ali Khan, Anaya Panday added, "I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.