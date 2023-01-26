Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's co-star, friend Jinal Jain feels Priyanka is 'jealous' of Choti Sarrdaarni star | Exclusive

Jinal Jain, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Bigg Boss 16 audience witnessed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's journey in the house and compared it to a rollercoaster ride. The actress has made it to the top 8, and currently, she's holding the Ticket to Finale. Nimrit has the constant backing of her followers, and it also includes her Choti Sarrdaarni co-star, friend Jinal Jain.

In the game, Nimrit was tagged weak by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Ahluwalia had breakdown moments inside the house. Even Salman confronted the actress, and she opened up about battling depression. Recently, Jinal connected with DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Speaking about Nimrit's vulnerable moments in the house, Jinal stated, "If you are surrounded by a group of people for a long time, your health will respond in a certain way. That's human nature. Even during Choti Sarrdaarni, she used to feel sick or faint on sets. I think it's normal, and she's is a super-strong girl."

In the show, Nimrit and Priyanka have been at loggerheads multiple times. Choudhary even accused Kaur of getting opportunities like Ticket to Finale on a platter. Sharing her views about Priyanka, Jinal said that Uddariyaan star is jealous of Nimrit. "Jab koi aapke saamne ek strong personality hoti hai... aur agar aap itne strong nahi hote toh definitely woh jealousy kahi na kahi aa hi jaati hai (When you come across a personality, who's is stronger than you, then you obviously feel jealous)." Jain continued, "Dono Colors channel ki lead hai, competitors hai...toh woh jealousy dikhti hai Priyanka ki (They both are lead to the channel. They are competitors, so Priyanka's jealousy is evident)."

Jinal also analysed Nimrit's journey inside the house, and said, "I am happy for her, she is a strong personality, and possesses leadership qualities. Thus, Nimrit earned, and maintained captaincy at the start and even during the last leg of the show."

In the show, Nimrit earned her Bollywood debut, after Ekta Kapoor selected the actress for LSD 2. Sharing her excitement about it Jinal added, "Trophy mile na mile... film toh mil gayi (Regardless if she wins or loses the game, she has earned her debut film). This is big, and I am really happy for her."

As a loyal friend, Jinal wishes Nimrit to win the show. And when it comes to naming a person who shouldn't win the show. Or a contestant who will set a wrong example by winning the show, Jain named, "Priyanka...I think every Nimrit friend and Nimrit fan would not want Priyanka to win." She concluded.