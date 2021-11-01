Nia Sharma sets internet on fire in sexy bralette and shorts, shares photos of her Goa trip

Nia Sharma leaves no stone unturned when it comes to impressing her fans. Her followers like everything about her, from her sultry dance moves to her bold fashion choices. Nia is currently having a gala time in Goa with her friends. She has been sharing glimpses of her trip for the last few days and fans are loving the updates.

In a recent Instagram post, the TV actress can be seen wearing a white bralette and shorts.

Take a look at her recent post here-

Nia also got her hair braided beautifully.

Nia has been actively sharing glimpses of her Goa vacation, which she appears to be thoroughly enjoying.

In a recent interview, Nia broke down when a journalist asked about how she deals with trolls. She stated that a lot has changed in the last ten years. "My clothing has gotten nothing but bad press. They call me a sl*t, a nangi (naked), and other derogatory terms. People gossip about how I dress behind my back. But why is it so difficult to grasp that this is my personal style of dressing? She also stated that the outfits she wore in ‘Do Ghoonth' were not her decision, but rather a requirement imposed by the production team."

Nia's career skyrocketed after she was cast as Manvi Chaudhary in Star Plus's ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She plays Roshni Patel in Zee TV's 'Jamai Raja.' With performances like Aarohi Kashyap in Colors TV's thriller 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and Naagin Brinda in Colors TV's supernatural vengeance series 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,' she established herself as a big and popular performer.