Nia Sharma raises temperature in white dress with deep neckline, drops gorgeous photos

Very popular television actress Nia Sharma never fails to turn heads with her social media posts. She often shares pictures of her daily life on Instagram in order to keep her fans updates. Her latest pictures are now going viral on social media.

Nia Sharma on Monday dropped her gorgeous photos of herself in a short white dress. She looks sizzling hot in her pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Straight hair And straight answers get you through almost everything.”

Take a look:

Earlier the actress had dropped pictures in a sexy black dress. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Tip: That thigh-slit is higher than your salary package!! Save your thoughts on it now.”

Take a look:

Nia has always been vocal about her thoughts from the beginning. She always speaks her heart, no matter what. Earlier, Nia Sharma talked about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making ‘naked’ public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, “Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends.”

On the work front, Nia has acted in multiple successful television serials such as 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and 'Jamai Raja'. She has also featured in hit music videos titled 'Phoonk Le', 'Garbe Ki Raat', and 'Do Ghoont' recently. Sharma has also won the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India' in 2020.