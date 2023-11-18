'Are bhai yeh sab private room...': Netizens slam Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel for steamy moment inside Bigg Boss house

Samarth Jurel was seen kissing Isha Malviya in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 during Weekend Ka Vaar, Samarth Jurel was seen getting cozy with his girlfriend Isha Malviya. However, this scene didn’t go well with the viewers, they are now slamming the contestants for their steamy moment on national television.

Photos and videos are going viral on social media, and netizens are reacting to them. One of them shared the photos on Twitter and wrote, “Tharki Chintu in BB17 house. #NibbaNibbi.” One of the Twitter users commented, “Bhai ye Banda haath hta hta kar chumma le rha hai...badi chull machi hai isko. Lagta hai pta hai isko ke kabhi bhi break up ho jayega.”

The third one said, “Yeh ladki sach me nibbi hai... Bewjh BigBoss me hai. Bahar nikalo isko.” The third one said, “Are bhai... Yeh sab private room me karna hota he. Inke parents nahi dekhte hai kya?Gajjb chumma chaati chal rahi hai.” The fourth one said, “Jad ka chota Bhai intrems of tharak.” The fifth one said, “#IshaMalviya literally tolerant him but don't know why!” The sixth one said, “Chiiiiiii Isha bhi kya hai,, really can't she stop all this.”Another said, “Yeh tu bohot he tharki hai, he clearly told Abhishek that hes not serious for Isha and still what hes doing with her? I guess Abhishek is much than Samarth.”

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been in the news because of their relationship. Earlier, Salman Khan, on Weekend Ka Vaar, schooled Isha for creating misunderstandings between Samarth and her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar.

Soon after the episode aired, Isha and Samarth were seen getting cozy under the blanket. They were seen sleeping together, meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar came to take his blanket from there and saw Samarth hugging Isha. Later, he was seen discussing this with Khanzaadi and saying he didn't feel good after seeing them sleeping together.