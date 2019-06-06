Netizens compare Mouni Roy with Rakhi Sawant and Michael Jackson for alleged multiple plastic surgeries

On Tuesday evening, the makers of Bharat hosted a grand premiere at a popular theatre in Mumbai. Along with the cast and the whole team of the film, their friends also marked their presence at the premiere. Among many was sizzling Mouni Roy, who sported a casual cool look on the red carpet. She wore a little black bodycon dress with a neon green jacket and a pair of black sneakers. She teamed it up with a black sling bag.

However, it wasn't her attire which caught everybody's attention! As the photos of Mouni from the screening started circulating on the Internet, people called her out for undergoing alleged multiple plastic surgeries. Netizens went on to compare her with Rakhi Sawant and also Michael Jackson, who have gone under the knife. One of the Instagram users wrote, "What happened to her face .. make up such thick lips don't suit her at all .. she looks good with simple looks !"

Check out below:

This is not the first time, people trolled Mouni for an alleged lip job. Earlier, when she was called out, the actor snapped back and said, "Were you there? Who are the people who were there who saw that?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni, who made her debut last year with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, was last seen in Romeo Akbar Walter opposite John Abraham.

Her upcoming film is Made in China. where she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release on August 30, 2019.