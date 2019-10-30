Naomi Watts' 'Game of Thrones' prequel officially cancelled; makers announce new pilot 'House of Dragons'

HBO has cancelled 'Game of Thrones' prequel starring Naomi Watts in the lead role.

Naomi Watts was all set to star in the prequel of the hit fantasy-drama show, Game of Thrones. The shooting for the pilot of the show was kickstarted earlier this year much to the excitement of the fans. The show also had Miranda Richardson, Joshua Whitehouse, Marquis Rodrigez among many other actors and was helmed by Jane Goldman. Now as per reports in The Hollywood Reporter, GoT prequel has been officially cancelled.

The portal also reported that Jane dropped the sad news to the cast by emailing it to them. Earlier, HBO's tagline for the show was, "Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it's not the story we think we know." Now, the second pilot has been announced by HBO and it's now titled House of Dragons.

They shared the poster and wrote, "#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series."

Check it out below:

This will be exploring the dynasty of the Targaryen house which was eventually ruled by Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke.

Earlier talking about the Naomi's GoT prequel, the makers had told THR, "We're shooting the pilot in June, you can do the math and figure out when it would be on the air. What I'm not doing is working backwards by saying, 'This has to be on the air by this date.' We want to do the best show possible. This is a pilot, so we're doing it the old-fashioned way, which is shooting a pilot. My expectation is it will be great and we'll move forward and it'll move along on a regular TV timetable. I don't want to speculate on any dates."