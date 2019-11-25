'Naagin 4' Promo: Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin are shape-shifting serpents in Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited show

Since 2015, every year, Ekta Kapoor has been renewing one of the highest-rated shows Naagin. Until three seasons Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Rakshanda Khan, Rajat Tokas, Karishma Tanna had played the roles of Naagins and Naags. They all left an impressive mark on everyone and people were dying to know who will play Naagin in the fourth season of the hit show. It was then revealed by Ekta that Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin have been roped in to play the leads in Naagin 4.

Now the Czarina of television unveiled the much-awaited promo of the show. The video starts with Nia being molested by a man who is then beaten up by the male lead Vijayendra Kumeria. She then escapes and when Vijayendra pics up the dupatta, a large snake slithers who then enters a temple and turns into Jasmin. She is then joined by Nia and the large snake attacks Kumeria.

Check out the promo below:

Ekta captioned the video stating, "NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL ...coming sooon"

Nia shared the promo and wrote, "@ektaravikapoor A Big Big Big thank you for making me a part of #Naagin4. Immensely happy and delighted to be back on @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited @jasminbhasin2806 @chloejferns @muktadhond @vijayendrakumeria #december @cashmakeupartistry"

While Jasmin captioned it as "Sooooooo happy and excited to be a part of #nagin4 Thank you sooo much @balajitelefilmslimited @ektaravikapoor @muktadhond for this opportunity. Let’s make a rocking show @niasharma90 @vijayendrakumeria. And thank you to all my fans for your prayers to see me back on tv. This December only @colorstv"