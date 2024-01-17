Headlines

Television

Watch: Munawar Faruqui loses cool at Vicky Jain, grabs his collar for this reason, Bigg Boss reacts

After Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's slap incident, Munawar Faruqui lost his cool at Vicky Jain, and the comedian grabbed Ankita Lokhande's husband by his collar for this reason.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

article-main
Vicky Jain-Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17 (Image source: Screengrab)
Bigg Bos 17 will witness another heated moment in the house. Munawar Faruqui, who's known for maintaining his cool throughout his game has lost his temper on Vicky Jain. In the upcoming episode, before the second phase of the torture task, Team B (Vicky, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan) were seen hiding red chilli powder, detergent, and every other commodity that they used against Team A (Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar, and Mannara) to save themselves from suffering. As per the task, the team who will give up on the task will get nominated for eviction.  

Before the task, Vicky was seen throwing water buckets on the roof. Munawar saw him and decided to take it down. Munawar climbed on a tree in the garden area and tried to remove the buckets. Vicky noticed and rushed towards Munawar to bring him down. Munawar lost his balance after Vicky interfered and escaped getting hurt from a fall. Munawar got furious and grabbed Vicky by the collar. Other housemates intervened and tried to separate them. Munawar was ready to pick a fight with Vicky. In the promo, he was seen saying, "Meri satak gayi hai," to Vicky. Later, Bigg Boss called out the tactic of Team B, and slammed them for cheating. He gave special power to Team A, and asked them to decide the fate of Team B. What they will decide is something that you will get to know in the episode. 

Here's the promo

On Monday, Bigg Boss announced the elimination of Samarth Jurel. Two weeks before the grand finale, Samarth got evicted based on the least audience votes. Days after the eviction, Samarth joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation. Samarth felt that Abhishek's slap has changed his perception before the audience, but he is unapologetic about poking him, "Main jo kiya hai woh galat hai, lekin woh karne ka reason tha. Of course Isha ka ex tha toh alag hate tha. Secondly, usne bahut gandi baatein boli thi Isha ke baare mein, mere baare mein. Toh woh sab mere dimaag mein thi. Log saalon ki baat nahi bhul sakte, main 2-3 hafte purani baat kaise bhul jau (What I did was wrong, but I have reason behind it. He's Isha's ex, so I had hate him. Secondly, he said many filthy things for Isha and me. I had all these things in my mind. People don't move on for years. How can I forget what happened weeks back)." Bigg Boss 17 will have it's grand finale on January 28. 

