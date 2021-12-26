Mouni Roy looks glamorous in glittery golden mini dress, drops pictures

Television actress Mouni Roy, who gained popularity after starring in the hit TV shows 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin,' is one of the sexiest celebrities that we have in India. She never fails to impress her fans with her pictures on social media.

Mouni Roy looked stunning on Christmas Day, she also dropped pictures on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Merry Merry & happy happy holidays x.” She can be seen wearing a sexy golden glittery outfit in the pics. As soon as she uploaded these pics, her fans started dropping hearts under the post.

Take a look:

Earlier, while speaking to womansera about her private life, “I’m not dating anybody actually. I’m a private person so I like to keep my personal life to myself.”

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film.