Mouni Roy discusses shortcomings in relationships, says she is love guru for her friends: 'I always give them...'

Mouni Roy opened up about the shortcomings in relationships, and also revealed why she's the love guru of her friends.

Actress Mouni Roy opens up about playing Queen in the latest love reality show, Temptation Island. The show, premiering on JioCinema, is a unique journey where couples choose to spend time apart from enticing singles to examine the resilience of their relationships and explore the boundaries of their love and commitment.

Reflecting on the concept of the show, Mouni Roy shared her unique perspective, saying, "I myself feel that I am a part of this experiment. We are all humans made of emotions at the end of the day; we all have our own journeys and destinies."

Mouni proudly said that she is considered as 'love guru' among her friends. Sharing her views on the shortcomings of the relationship, Mouni said, "The insecurities you see in a relationship in the outside world are what gets tested here on Temptation Island. It's not the love being tested on the show; it's the relationship being tested. Just like how I'm the love guru friend for all of my friends, I always give them the most unbiased and logical advice; that's why I'm truly the queen of hearts."

Earlier in our interview, Mouni discussed why love has become so uncertain among Gen Z, "Today, we have so many options, there are too many questions in a relationship, there is no patience, (and we're) not giving each other a chance (to improve)." Mouni further says, "I would like to add that, respect, honesty and space, these three qualities are essential for a healthy relationship. At last Mouni shares another crucial quality for a healthy relationship, "Lack of humour, people don't laugh with each other as much as they should, so that's another reason." On the movie front, Mouni was last seen as the antagonist in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva