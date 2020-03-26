'Maybe Mahira Sharma doesn't approve of Paras Chhabra's friendship with me': Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge ended with the former selecting Aanchal Khurana as his connection. However, they did not get engaged on the show, whereas Shehnaaz, who seems to be head over heels in love with Sidharth Shukla did not choose anyone as her connection. Talking about Aanchal, she was a wildcard entrant on the reality show and has known Paras before.

During an interaction with Bombay Times, Aanchal opened up about how Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the reality show shouldn't have been made post-Bigg Boss 13. She stated, "I feel that it was a wrong decision to come up with a show like this immediately after Bigg Boss because we saw two strong connections — between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, and Mahira and Paras. The makers just picked one contestant each from the two pairs and made a show on them. I think that didn’t work because the audience would have liked to see the four of them together and their chemistry."

She added, "I know Paras ki life mein kya chal raha hai and Shehnaaz is totally into Sidharth. So, it was more of a joke for everyone. Sabko pata tha wahaan kisi ki shaadi nahi honi hai."

Meanwhile, it came as a surprise for Aanchal when Paras unfollowed her on Instagram soon after the show ended. On quizzed about it, Khurana said, "Even I am shocked, because we spoke on the phone half an hour before he unfollowed me the first time. Maybe, Mahira doesn’t approve of his friendship with me (shrugs). That’s okay. People tend to be possessive of each other when in a relationship. Though he didn’t say it openly, it was quite evident that there was something more than just friendship between him and Mahira. It’s just that they haven’t accepted it yet."