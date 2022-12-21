Man behind Bigg Boss voice Vijay Vikram Singh enters controversial house, reads letter for Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Credit: Vijay Vikram Singh/Instagram

Fans and contestants have always wanted the real Bigg Boss to appear to on the show. So, Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice behind Bigg Boss, finally entered the controversial house. He was seen reading the letter written by Sumbul’s father for her on national television. As soon as the promo went viral, netizens noticed this.

Take a look:

As per the promo, housemates have to ignore the guests coming inside the house. One person was seen eating chicken in front of Shalin Bhanot, the second guest was trying to tease other contestants. Meanwhile, Vijay Vikram Singh was seen reading the letter for Sumbul.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the nomination task took a fiery turn as the activity area was turned into a Shahenshah’s durbar which had a grand chandelier looming in the center of its activity room and unfinished walls at the edges.

Each contestant had to stand behind the wall assigned to them and nominate two contestants, and state their reasons while adding a brick towards the completion of the wall. Those with the most finished-looking wall stand nominated for eviction.

The wrath of Bigg Boss rains down on captains Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De who were punished for playing with the buzzer with lost immunity against eviction during the nomination drill. The third captain of the week, MC Stan got a special power to directly nominate one housemate for eviction after the nominations task.

The rapper shocked everyone by nominating Tina Datta and the reason he cited is that he thinks she went back on her words after vowing to teach Shalin a lesson for betraying her. A disgruntled Tina said that MC Stan wears a mask along with all his jewellery.

The rapper was quick to parry the blow by asserting that it’s as expensive as her house. Shalin, who has a soft corner for Tina intervenes in the heated argument, and soon after the rapper and Shalin start trading insults and threats. (With inputs from IANS)