Bigg Boss 16: Netizens troll Tina Datta for crying after MC Stan nominates her, say 'acting chaalu'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, MC Stan used his special power as the captain of the house and directly nominated Tina Datta for eviction. This led to a heated argument between Tina and Stan.

Later, Shalin Bhanot also became part of the argument and got into an ugly spat with MC Stan. They abused each other on national television, meanwhile, Tina was heard saying that her own friend Stan backstabbed her. In the new promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Tina can be seen crying and complaining to MC Stan that she always considered him a friend.

When MC Stan said the nomination ends their friendship, she starts crying. Netizens reacted to the promo and trolled Tina Datta for her ‘acting’. One of them wrote, “Tina ki acting fir start ho gyi..” The second one said, “Stan Bhai ek dum point ki baat kar k samne wale ko rula dete hai love you Bhai.” The third one said, “Chal aab faltu ka teswe mat baha.. Agar itni sacchi dost hoti to kal captainsi ki Res se bahar ni karti chal shemdii aab faltu ka footage mat kha!!”

The fourth person commented, “#TinaDatta realised that she’s nominated and #MCStan has huge fan following That’s why Instead of arguing with Stan for nominating her she was defending him in front of mandali 2.0 “Mujhe pata hai Usne aisa kyu kiya.” The fifth person commented, “Bhai Tina Datta ki itni over acting.”

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Not medical reasons, but here's why Abdu Rozik left show mid-way

In the earlier Bigg Boss episode, Tina claimed that Shalin tried to hit her after the latter threw a lighter at her. It all started during a light-hearted conversation between Ankit Gupta and Shalin Bhanot where Ankit asked him to either choose between a letter from his family or saving Tina, he honestly chose the former. This didn't go down well with Tina and she walked out with Shalin following her, albeit this time to confront her for not mending her ways.