Television

Television

Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali react to claims that they have 'abandoned' foster children

Time and again people have claimed without any proof that the couple has abandoned their foster children. So now, they have reacted to the reports.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 07:33 PM IST

Television actress Mahhi Vij on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share an open letter as a reaction to the criticism levelled against her and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, for not being the 'perfect' foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer. They have often been criticised for their alleged biased treatment towards their foster children as compared to their biological child Tara. And time and again people have also claimed without any proof that the couple has abandoned their foster children. 

So now, after having maintained silence for some time now, Jay and Mahhi have finally reacted.

In a long note on Instagram, while stating that Khushi and Rajveer are an integral part of their lives, Mahhi explained why they have moved to their hometown to live with their grandparents. "A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer,"she wrote.

The note further read, "When Khushi came into our lives, we became parents but a part of us knows that the decisions and the first rights belong to her father and mother. They had always wanted the kids to spend some time in Mumbai but eventually return to their hometown and be with their extended family and grandparents. And we feel that there is no one who can judge what is better for a child, than their parents."

She mentioned in her note that even though the children are in their hometown, Jay and she also constantly in touch with them over video calls and that they celebrate special occasions like Diwali and the children's birthday together. 

"So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in," she wrote.

She added, "The kids will keep coming and they have two homes for a lifetime, one in their hometown, and one with us. All our festivals like Diwali and even Khushi's birthday are celebrated together. The love doesn't change and will always only grow!"

In conclusion, Mahhi asked for blessings for her three children and hoped that all the assumptions were at last put to rest once and for all. 

"We hope that all your questions and assumptions are rested for once and all! Please bless our children, wish them well because that's all we want, positivity and Good Karma!" she concluded.

Jay and Mahhi took over the responsibility of being Khushi and Rajveer's foster parents in 2017. They were blessed with daughter Tara in 2019.

