Mahesh Thakur reveals why he agreed to do Aangan, talks about sharing screen space with three girls | Exclusive

Mahesh Thakur will be seen playing a doting father to three young girls, essayed by Ayushi Khurana, Aditi Rathore, and Neetha Shetty, in the Sony SAB's upcoming show Aangan Apno Kaa.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Popular film and television actor Mahesh Thakur is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show Aangan - Apno Kaa. The contemporary family drama sees Mahesh playing Jaidev Sharma, a doting father of three daughters, played by Ayushi Khurana, Aditi Rathore, and Neetha Shetty.

The story revolves around how Jaidev's youngest daughter Pallavi (Ayushi) refuses to get married, after his two elder sisters' marriage, to take care of her father. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Mahesh opened up about Aangan and shared why he agreed to be a part of the show, which will soon begin its telecast on Sony SAB.

"The concept is very diferent. It explores emotions that have never been shown before on Indian television. It is from a father's perspective and how he would think when he gets his daughters. Television has mostly been about saas-bahus, this is the first time we have something from a father's perspective. It is an interesting concept, especially because they are showing a father who is vulnerable, a father who decided not to get remarried because he wanted to prioritise his daughters. When they sent me the first 20 episodes, I read the first 8 and I was already sold on the idea", explained Mahesh on why he chose to do Aangan.

Mahesh himself is a father of two sons and he shared with us how he has always been open with them. "I am one of the guys who is a very open minded person. I like to learn from the kids, I don't like to put my thoughts into them, I like them to teach me what's happening. I communicate a lot with them and I teach them by example", he said adding that he is a "very boring person" who doesn't drink, smoke, and attend late night parties. Mahesh's advice to his sons has been to not come under peer pressure of drinking and smoking to appear cool. "It makes you cool when people take a liking to you to who you are in real life. Be a friend's friend, be there for your friends, and they will be there for you, and that's the way I have always thought about life", Mahesh stated.

The Hum Saath Saath Haina actor also shared his experience of shooting with the three girls for Aangan and made sure he isn't making them uncomfortable. "I don't have daughters, so with girls you have to take a lot of care of what you say. They are very delicate in their thoughts and actions. One has to take care that when you perform, you don't give any wrong signals. I can't put an arm around them just because I am playing their father, absolutely no. Do your rehearsals, make sure they are aware of what you are doing, make sure they are comfortable and then give your shot", he said.

"These little things, one needs to be careful while shooting with young female actors, and with due respect, I have been very careful with all my co-stars in my entire career. If you notice the show's poster, there is a lot of affection between the father and the daughters, who are going around their father and hugging their father because the script requires that. So as an actor, you have to be very careful that you don't send the wrong signals. That only comes through experience and luckily, I have got a lot of experience in films and television to give and take respect at the same time. So what you see on the screen, its completely rehearsed and done with complete feels to it to bring out the correct emotions", Mahesh concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

Aangan Apna Kaa will soon air on Sony SAB.

