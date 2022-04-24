Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui breaks down as he talks about childhood trauma, says ‘5 saal tak chalta raha’

Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Munawar Faruqui, a Lock Upp competitor and comedian, cried after divulging a secret from his past on the reality show. Kangana Ranaut, the show's host, stated in a new video published by ALT Balaji on Instagram, "All of the unsafe prisoners will get a chance today to make themselves safe in Lock Upp."

Munawar, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, and Azma Falla were then asked to proceed to the Benaqab Zone by Kangana. Kangana Ranaut later urged them to press the bell after they were shown words on a screen. Munawar would expose his secret, Kangana added.

Munawar alluded to a traumatic event from his childhood. "Maine yeh cheeze kabhi kisise sharing nahi kari kyuki I was six years old.. yeh aesa tha ki (it was like that)..bohut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi (there was close family and sometimes there wasn't).." Prince Narula was seen holding his head while Saisha cried. Kangana Ranaut was also seen unhappy.



"Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha...chauthe saal woh cheeze ek baar bohut extreme hogai (I didn't understand then and it continued for four-five years. It turned extreme in the fourth year)."

Saisha and Prince Narula were among the contestants who hugged him. The contestants were all seen with teary eyes.



Also read: Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma BEATS Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora to become first finalist

He recently revealed on the show that his mother committed suicide. He said that his grandmother woke him up around 7 a.m in January 2007 and told him that something had happened to his mother and that she was in the hospital. When he saw his mother in the hospital, she was screaming as she was being wheeled out of the emergency room. He was holding her hands and she had her hand on her stomach. His grandmother approached him after she was transferred to a public hospital and informed him that his mother had consumed acid.