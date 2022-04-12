Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi-Zeeshan Khan get into nasty verbal spat on Kangana Ranaut’s show

On Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi and Zeeshan Khan have emerged as new best friends. Both are frequently spotted conversing and spending time with each other.

Zeeshan and Mandana battled in today's episode, which began when Mandana asked to play catch with Ali, Zeeshan, Munawar and Shivam and they declined. Mandana said things to Zeeshan like "you lick Munawar's a**," to which Zeeshan replied, "I've fought with that guy because of you." "You have started acting and playing like Payal," Zeeshan added. We afterwards noticed Munawar and Zeeshan arguing over mandana.

Mandana Karimi won the buzzer round during the final moments of eviction in the previous episode, allowing her to reveal a deep secret in order to save herself. Mandana started crying and asked for water before continuing. After a brief pause, she admitted that during her divorce and throughout the lockdown, she had a romantic relationship with a well-known Bollywood director. Mandana went on to say that he is a filmmaker who speaks about women's rights and that he is a hero to many people.



Mandana said she was not officially separated from her husband, so she kept their relationship a secret, but they continued to date, and Mandana got pregnant. The director was eager to settle down with Mandana at first. He eventually changed his mind and took a step back in accepting her and their child after some time. Karimi claimed that her director-boyfriend already has a child and that he has disowned her, claiming that he isn't ready. Mandana had no choice but to take a difficult decision and abort the child.

Kangana praised Mandana for sharing this portion of her life with such bravery after hearing her secret.