Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

Meet IIT dropout Google employee, richer than boss Sundar Pichai, his net worth is…

8 ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

10 social media abbreviations you should know

Winter fruits to keep blood pressure (BP) under check

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Television

Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry calls himself a cheater, reveals he is dating five people; Karan Johar gets roasted

Koffee With Karan season 8 came to an end with Orry gracing the couch as the final guest, along with a jury of top comics of the country.

ANI

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

The eighth season of Koffee with Karan has come to an end. In the last episode, social media sensation Orry made his presence. Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat and Danish Sait also graced the Koffee couch in the last episode. On Wednesday, Karan took to social media and shared the episode's promo

In the promo, Karan and Orry can be seen indulging in a fun conversation. Karan asked Orry if he's single. He replied, "I have five." A confused Karan asked him, "You are dating five people?" Orry responded, "I am cheating. I am a cheater. Orry is a cheater." He also addressed his partners as "minions", which left Karan in splits.

"This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode streaming from Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar," Karan captioned the clip.

Later in the promo, Kusha, Danish, Tanmay and Sumukhi Suresh can be seen roasting Karan. Comedian Danish Sait called the eighth season of the show a "snoozefest". Tanmay joked, "If you are going to have these many filters, just call it Filter Coffee with Karan." The finale episode will be out on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday.

This season audience saw stars like Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marking their presence on the famous talk show.

