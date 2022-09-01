Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon-Aditya Roy Kapur were 'canoodling' at Karan Johar's bash? Actress responds

Aditya Roy Kapur-Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Koffee With Karan 7: With each episode of Koffee with Karan, filmmaker-producer and host Karan Johar leaves the audience amazed by revealing interesting details about the personal lives of the celebrities who grace the famous couch on his show.

And in the latest episode, where actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the 'Koffee' guests, Karan gave his viewers a sneak peek into the personal and professional life of the Heropanti co-stars.

For the gossipmongers, the highlight of the episode must have been a moment when Karan kept prodding Kriti about whether something was cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. While Kriti did not reveal anything, she hinted later that some flirting might be happening between the two.

During a point in the episode, Karan mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, "Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody? There were rumours, I mean it came from...somewhere in my party that Oh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting."

Responding to this, Kriti, said: "We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

If reports are to be believed, Kriti and Aditya will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiger Shroff, he recently confessed on the show that he's single. In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Tiger Shroff finally came clean about his relationship status. "I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around," admitted the star.

However, Tiger did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his bachelorhood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him. "I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!" Tiger Shroff said.

Well, talking about his love life, Tiger was rumoured to be dating Disha Patani. Earlier this month, many reports claiming that the two have broken up started circulating. Both the actors have never openly admitted to being in a relationship but have on various occasions been snapped together by the paparazzi.