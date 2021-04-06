Kishwer Merchantt hits back at trolls, says 'Kangana Ranaut must have won whatever awards but where is her mask?'

'Bigg Boss 9 contestant' Kishwer Merchantt, who recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, has reacted to trolls who targetted her after she pointed out that Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was not wearing a mask in Mumbai on Monday.

Kishwer took to her Instagram stories and posted a video message where she slammed Kangana's fans.

Recently, Kishwer had hared a post of Kangana Ranaut stepping out of her car without wearing her mask. Kishwer wrote, "Mask kahan hai madam?" After that video, Kishwer also posted videos of specially-abled people wearing masks and wrote, "What's Kangana Ranaut's excuse I wonder!!!"

Soon after, social media users trolled Kishwer for her post on Kangana.

And now, reacting to the same, in a video Kishwer revealed how Kangana's fans and followers, told her that she should first win four National Awards and then point a finger at the B-town actress. She also pointed out the fact that the fans were missing out on the actual point of her not wearing the mask!

"I questioned Kangana why she didn’t wear a mask. Soon, her fans started messaging me and saying that she has won four National Awards. I should win at least one award. Guys, the point here is not whether she’s a good actor or not. Everybody knows that she is a fantastic actor and she must have won whatever awards but where is her mask?” Kishwer said in the video.

She also revealed in the video that social media users, Kangana fans are messaging her to stop bullying Kangana. Reacting to this Kishwer said that the trolls should get a life and that not she but Kangana fans were actually bullying her.

Take a look at the video here:

With a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kishwer, along with several other celebs urged the paparazzi to not click stars if they aren’t wearing a mask at public places.

Meanwhile, with the release of films like 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Chehre' being pushed indefinitely and top stars Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar testing positive for COVID-19, the film industry has upped the safety measures at shoot locations. However, the danger of halting ongoing shootings of the projects looms large.

Considering the surge in cases, the state government has issued new restrictions, including night curfews, weekend lockdowns and daytime prohibitions.