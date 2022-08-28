Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu gets eliminated from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show

Faisal Shaikh/Instagram

Mr. Faisu, also known as Faisal Shaikh, was eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. According to spectators, he was one of the show's most challenging competitors. Fans had even speculated that he may win the competition.

The influencer though lost the elimination task to choreographer Nishant Bhat.

While talking to BollywoodLife.com, Jannat Zubair refused to comment on her personal equation with Faisal and instead talked about her equation with all other contestants as she said, "I think everyone here is just uplifting others and have been motivating and cheering on others which I think is the best part of the show. Yes, we are all competing but are also cheering on each other.

The actress, who gained nationwide fame with her breakthrough performance as a child actress leading the show Phulwa in 2011, also added that she would let the audience decides on the chemistry between the contestants. Meanwhile, before heading to Cape Town for the show, Faisal had also reacted to these rumours.

Talking to Bombay Times, the social media influencer Mr Faisu had refuted their dating rumours and said, "We have been friends for years and continue to be very good friends. We have done many projects together and will do many more. People assume that we are dating but that’s not true. Offscreen, we are great friends. I am single."

As per a fan page of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Instagram, popular social media celebrity and model Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has won the ongoing season of the stunt-based show as per the tasks conducted till now. It even mentions that the team might conduct the Grand Finale task again between the top two contestants and the winner might change according to the same.

Earlier it was reported that Rubina Dilaik, Mr. Faisu, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Tushar Kalia are the top five finalists. Then came in the news that Rubina and Jannat have been eliminated after losing the tasks and the winner will be among the top three male contestants.