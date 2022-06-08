Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair adores 'haseen ladka,' leaves Rajiv Adatia, Sirti Jha puzzled

Rajiv Adatia-Jannat Zubair-Sriti Jha

Jannat Zubair is currently fighting her fears, and shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with host Rohit Shetty and other contestants. After a hectic shoot, facing difficult challenges, and tackling her worst nightmares, one needs a perfect way to rejuvenate. Well, it seems like Jannat has found her way to overcome hurdles perfectly by making trending reels.

In her latest reel, the Phulwa actress was spotted killing time with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia, and Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha. Jannat proved her comic timing with her latest reel, as she is busy adoring 'handsome hunks' overseas. In the video, Jannat said, Kya sundar ladka dekha Maine.... khoobsurat hassen. Samaj rahe handsome nahi haseen...." Rajiv was thinking that Zubair is boasting about him, but Jannat continued saying, "4 gunde aa jaye toh humko usse gundo se bachana pade... aisa wala khoobsurat tha woh." This left Sriti and Rajiv confused.

Watch the video

The Phulwa actress is all set to return to television with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and reportedly, she is the highest-paid contestant on the show. As per an article of ABP Live, Jannat has overtaken established actresses like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, social media sensation Mr Faizu, and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in this race. According to the article, Jannat charges Rs 18 lakhs per episode. Mr Faisu aka Faizal Shaikh charges Rs 17 lakhs. However, the reports even say that some sources believe that Rubina is the highest-paid actress, and earns Rs 20 crores per episode.

As far as contestants are concerned, Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhatt, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal will fight their fears in 12tth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The show is expected to be telecast in August.