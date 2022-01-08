Kavita Kaushik looks insanely hot in red bikini, shares jaw-dropping pics on Instagram

Popular television actress Kavita Kaushik can turn head over heels with her sexy and bold pictures on social media. She often shares her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram.

Kavita Kaushik on Friday took to Instagram and dropped her bikini pictures. Sharing of the two pictures, she wrote, “Love thyself, trust thyself, for doubts n other fuck all things the world will never disappoint you.”

Take a look:

While sharing another photo, the actress wrote, “So much happier since I stopped caring.”

Her pictures are doing rounds on social media. One of her fans mentioned, “Too hot gorgeous beautiful sexy,” while another mentioned, “Great thought mam love u.” Another wrote, “Wow, Very nice & queet pic my most sweet heart Kavita ji dil se seriously with real emotions. Humm.”

For the unversed, Kavita Kaushik earned immense fame and love for her portrayal of a Haryanvi police inspector, Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV's sitcom 'F.I.R.'. The actor is a certified Yoga instructor too, therefore, she keeps sharing pictures on her social media in which she is seen in unbelievable Yoga poses.

Earlier, Kavita had made headlines when she entered the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. She had an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik over her husband Abhinav Shukla. She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant but was evicted through public voting before getting back in the show. After Kavita and Rubina got into a heated argument with each other, the former made a voluntary exit from the show and the latter eventually went on to win the show.