Karishma Tanna flaunts lingerie in unbuttoned shirt and pants, drops HOT photos

On Monday (November 22), TV personality Karishma Tanna lit up the internet with breathtaking monochrome shots from her Calvin Klein lingerie photoshoot.

She was photographed wearing black Calvin Klein briefs, an open white shirt, and unbuttoned pants. She looked incredibly hot and lovely with her hair styled in waves and light make-up.

Take a look-

Karishma was most recently seen in the MX Player web series 'Bullets,' in which she co-starred with Sunny Leone, and before that in the special item song Basanti from Manoj Bajpayee's 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.'

She has previously collaborated with actor Ritwik Bhowmik on a song album called 'Qatra.'

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna is now engaged to her beau Varun Bangera. Karishma hasn't mentioned anything on social media, but it was confirmed by the couple's close friend and actor Suved Lohia. Suved shared a picture of Karishma Tanna curled up in Varun's arms on her Instagram stories. Karishma wore a pair of athletic leggings and a casual, oversized T-shirt in the photo. Varun, meanwhile, was dressed in a black T-shirt and a cap.