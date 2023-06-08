Kapil Sharma earns Rs 5 crore for stage shows? Here’s what Pakistani comedian Iftikhar Thakur said

Iftikhar Thakur claims Kapil Sharma earns Rs 5 crore for stage shows

Kapil Sharma is known for making people laugh their hearts out with his comic timing. The comedian-actor not only hosts a television comedy show but has also been featured in several movies. Recently, Pakistani comedian Iftikhar Thakur hailed the comedian and claimed that he takes Rs 5 crore for stage shows.

In a conversation with Nadir Ali in his podcast, Pakistani comedian Iftikhar Thakur heaped praise on Kapil Sharma and said, “Kapil is very down to earth. If you speak to him, or meet him, you won’t realise he is such a big star. He should have an attitude since he is a star, but he doesn’t. When you meet him, you will feel like he is your childhood friend. He gives you a hug and immediately, you are relaxed.”

When asked about his knowledge of Kapil Sharma’s fees for stage shows, the Pakistani comedian claimed that Kapil must be charging Rs 5 crore per show, and added, “He can because he is worth it.”

Iftikhar has earlier collaborated with Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa for the movie Maa Da Ladla and recalling his first meeting with the actress, the comedian said, “My first meeting with her, we had just said hello. She said ‘you must be tired, I’ll make some tea for you’. I said ‘Why would you make tea? Someone else will do it’. She said ‘no, you are a Punjabi and Punjabi tea is special’. She made such brilliant tea with cardamom. She doesn’t think that she’s a big star.” Iftikhar also said that Indian artists are more professional than their Pakistani counterparts and that they are well-rehearsed, punctual, and always come prepared.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was recently seen gracing the trailer launch event of Gippy Grewal’s upcoming movie Carry On Jatta 3. Though his recent film Zwigato failed to perform well at the box office, his performance in the movie was well appreciated by the audience.

