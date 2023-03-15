Kapil Sharma finally breaks silence over claims of Rs 300 crore net worth, says this

File Photo

'Comedy King' Kapil Sharma is a household name. Kapil rose to immense fame with The Kapil Sharma show that airs on Sony TV. Kapil started his career with the Great Indian Laughter Challenge and then since then has had his own comedy show. He has also worked in several films. His next film Zwigato is all set to release soon.

Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They have two children - a daughter and a son.

Kapil Sharma's net worth, salary

Kapil Sharma, the host, and face of The Kapil Sharma Show charges Rs 50 lakh per episode. While Kapil Sharma took home Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh per episode for the first two seasons, he hiked his fee to Rs 50 lakh per episode for season 3.

As per reports, Kapil Sharma's net worth is close to Rs 300 crore. In the last 5 years, the net worth of Kapil Sharma has increased by 380%. Kapil Sharma's per month earnings are over Rs 3 crore.

Kapil Sharma also has many brand endorsements for which he charges Rs 1 crore per endorsement. Kapil Sharma is also one of India's highest taxpayers.

In a recent interview, Kapil Sharma, despite his immense wealth, said he identifies himself as a middle-class man despite all of his achievements. He also laughed at the suggestion that his net worth is currently Rs 300 crore.

During his recent interview with AajTak, Kapil was told, "You’re worth ₹300 crore…"

To this, Kapil responded saying, "I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, and a car, I have a family, and that’s all that matters. Of course, I’m no saint. I won’t turn down good money. But even today, meri soch salary wali hai (I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man). My wife likes spending on things, but I don’t. But she comes from money, so it’s different."

Kapil Sharma's luxurious home

Kapil Sharma lives life king-size with two beautiful houses! The comedian-actor owns a house in Mumbai with a beautiful city view and greenery all around. Moreover, Kapil also has a palatial farmhouse in Punjab with a huge lawn right in front. The glimpses of his properties are often seen in the posts shared on his social media pages.