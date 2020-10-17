Headlines

Meet man who has designed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia worth Rs 15000 crore

'Kaali Khuhi' trailer out: Shabana Azmi starrer promises horror fans edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller

Set in a village, the film traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, Shivangi, who is mired in a series of inexplicable events and, when her family is in danger, is tasked with the duty to save them.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:40 AM IST

On Friday, Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming thriller drama, 'Kaali Khuhi', which is all set to release on the digital platform on October 30. 

Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, Kaali Khuhi has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles. 

Set in a village, the film traces the journey of a 10-year-old girl, Shivangi, who is mired in a series of inexplicable events and, when her family is in danger, is tasked with the duty to save them. 

The compelling screenplay revolves around a lingering spirit that is looking for payback when Shivangi and her family get caught up in the mess. The film is an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller that is bound to impress you with some strong performances by the cast.

On her first Netflix original, Shabana Azmi said in a statement, "Kaali Khuhi is a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance, and how, when the odds are stacked against us, we find strength from unlikely places. It's been quite the journey and I'm looking forward to people watching it."


 
On the much-awaited release of her first film as a director, Terrie Samundra said, “Kaali Khuhi explores the dark history of a family haunted by its gruesome past and entangled in a web of unnatural occurrences. As 10-year-old Shivangi witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well, she’s put to the ultimate test. Interweaving elements of drama, suspense and grounded horror, the film is an exciting watch for discerning audiences."
  
 

