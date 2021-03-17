'Indian Idol 12': Pawandeep Rajan has THIS to say about his relationship with Arunita Kanjilal

One of television's most popular shows 'Indian Idol 12' judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya has always been popular not only for its guests but also its talented contestants such as Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd Danish, among others.

However, in its 12th season, viewers have especially taken an interest in Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's adorable chemistry and singing prowess in the show. The 'pahadi' boy and Bengali girl have been receiving most of the praises from audiences and judges alike.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Life, when Pawandeep Rajan was asked about his relationship with Arunita, which has been a talking point, he said, "The relationship we both have is a very good friendship. This is only a friendship, so don’t make it like we are wandering."

When Pawandeep was asked about several claims of Arunita not being able to focus on her performance, he said, "If the performance is getting affected in any way, then it will be the lack of our songs. We are trying to bring better performance to the public. This cannot be the reason for the deviation. The reason for the disorientation is that we should do less 'riyaz'. It’s not like that."

Speaking further about his own performance, Pawandeep said, "I am doing well on my behalf and if there is a shortcoming then I will do more good. In the following episodes, I will try to present more good songs for the public."

'Indian Idol 12' airs on Sony TV every week on Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm to 11 pm.