India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar talks about film's hard-hitting scenes, says 'everything was a testing moment'

The next Zee5 original movie India Lockdown's trailer released a few days ago. The movie explores the effects of the pandemic on Indian citizens' daily life. The film's key actors are Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, and Prakash Balewadi, and Hrishitaa Bhatt also makes a brief appearance. Actor Prateik Babbar talked openly about what it was like to put himself in the position of a migrant worker.

Talking about the film’s testing moment, the actor said, “Everything was a testing moment. There were some really hard-hitting scenes and as actors to feel those emotions was quite emotionally draining. Re-creating those moments and scenes they went through takes a toll on your mental health. We did see some heart-wrenching images of migrant workers walking back to their respective homes bare feet with peeled skin and bleeding feet wrapped with plastic. It was more like an emotional test rather than a physical test for both Sai and myself."

For the unversed, In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Madhur Bhandarkar talked about making India Lockdown and how its concept will touch people’s hearts.

“I personally feel that as a filmmaker I have made different different types of cinema from Chandni Bar to my last venture Babli Bouncer which has done fabulously well on OTT platform and has been a family entertainer and now, India Lockdown. Two contrasting projects for me, very different films from each other. India Lockdown, when this idea came to me, it stuck with me when it was written. In 2020, I wrote two scripts, one was Babli Bounder and one was India Lockdown. One got released and one got huge appreciation and success. Me and my writer wrote the whole film in covid. So, I felt it is a subject to be told to the people. When we were stuck up at home, we were all thinking what would happen. Because these things we have never seen globally that how a disease makes the entire world stuck. I felt that there was so much happening and that time I thought of documenting it. And there can't be anything bigger than making a film on it, that what happened during the first phase of covid and this movie is just about the first covid phase, maybe the first month and what happened during it.”