'How is she sane? How is she the way she is?': Palak Tiwari applauds Shweta Tiwari's bravado despite personal struggles

Shweta Tiwari has been doing a great job on the professional front but has also faced many personal struggles when it came to her life behind the camera. Both of her marriages ended on a bitter note with allegations of domestic violence made by the actress.

Shweta's daughter from her first marriage, in a recent interview, shared how her mom has been strong in the face of all personal struggles. "I am constantly proud of her. I think even while growing up, I used to be so proud when my mother came for a parent-teacher meeting. I was like ‘that’s my mom’. Your parent doesn’t need to be an actor or super famous for you to feel that way," she said.

Palak further added, "The personal battles that we have faced… I have seen her go through everything. The kind of things I have seen her deal with, so many of which I am still discovering, and the more I learn about it, the more I am like, ‘How is she sane? How is she the way she is?'"

Palak said that even when Shweta was vulnerable, she did not develop any vices. Palak said, "Because people handle things differently and when you are at a low point in your life, people are more susceptible to and let vice take over you, but what I commend about her is that even when she was at the lowest point in her life, she did not let vice take over her. You know when she was at her lowest, she has always strived harder."

Shweta rose to fame as Prerna Bajaj in the long-running series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Currently, she is seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola.