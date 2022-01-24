'He has left a void in my heart': Shaheer Sheikh mourns his father's death, pens emotional note

Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father recently passed away. Therefore, actor took to Instagram and penned a long emotional note about the same.

He wrote, “There is greatness in patience, kindness and humility...There is happiness in giving to others...And there is peace in honesty...If there was ever a manual on the most incredible person, my dad was it. To lose him, to watch him go away has been the most painful phase of my life. He has left a void. In my heart.In my life.”

He added, “But before that, he has filled my life with meaning and purpose. He has filled it with so much love and compassion , that I don't think there is any space for resentment. I've been blessed to watch the glorious life he lived, to witness the love he gave to one and all, to see the respect he had for everyone big or small. There is no goodbye here papa, because a part of you will always live on in me. Thank you for choosing me to be your son. There can be no bigger honor. #loveYouPapa.”

For the unversed, Shahnawaz Sheikh, Shaheer's father lost his life to COVID-19 on January 20, 2022. Celebrities like Krystle Dsouza, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, and Kushal Tandon among others have paid their heartfelt condolences to Shaheer.

Earlier, during an interview with Zoom, Shaheer spoke about the financial struggles he encountered during the initial days of his career. "Of course, there was a big gap between Navya and Mahabharat when I had switched to photography. I started doing photography. I used to do folios for my friends because there were few projects which were getting delayed. There was almost one year span where I was only doing auditions and roaming around. So, I think that was the phase between Navya and Mahabharat," Shaheer Sheikh said.