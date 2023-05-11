Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy, couple announce birth of child with sweet note

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan at the actress' baby shower

On May 10, Wednesday, television actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child, and the couple shared the news with their followers. On May 11, Gauahar and Zaid shared the good news on their respective Instagram handles. The couple shared the creative with the caption, "Allahumma baarik fihi."

In the photo, the new parents shared their excitement of welcoming the newest member in their family. "It's a boy. As salaam u alakum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023. To makes us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar," the note says.

Here's the post

As soon as the couple announced the news, several celebrities congratulated the couple. Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and Anita Hasnandani wrote, "Congratulations." Vikrant Massey wrote, "Bahut bahut mubaarak to you both. Stay blessed." Anirudh Sharma wrote, "Congratulations guys @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan."

One of her fans wrote, "MashaaAllahhhh congrats!!! So happy! Hope u both r doing well." Another fan wrote, "Masha Alla. Congratulations @gauaharkhan @zaid_darbar. May Allah bless & protect your precious bundle of joy always."

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot in December 2020, announced their first pregnancy in December 2022. The duo put up a quirky animated video to share the news of their pregnancy. The video stated, "One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in three web series in 2022 namely Bestseller, Shiksha Mandal, and Salt City. She was also a part of the controversial show Tandav led by Saif Ali Khan in 2021. Gauahar has also featured in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, 14 Phere, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Ishaqzaade.