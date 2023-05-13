Gauahar Khan discharged from hospital, holds new-born baby boy, poses with Zaid Darbar; netizens call her 'cutest mom'

Gauahar Khan posing with new-born and Zaid Darbar

Television actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar become proud parents to a baby boy on May 10. Three days after the birth of the baby, Gauahar got discharged from the hospital. On May 13, Gauahar and Zaid stepped out from Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, and they were greeted by paparazzi.

Gauhar looked elated holding her little bundle of joy in her arms. She thanked the photographers for their wishes and posed for them with Zaid. Gauahar was spotted wearing a loose white tee with a green pyjama. Zaid sported a brown t-shirt with yellow cargo pants. Viral Bhayani uploaded the video on his Instagram with the caption, '#gauaharkhan #zaiddarbar with their son outside Lilavati hospital."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens reacted to the visuals of the new mom. An internet user wrote, "Cutest mom." Another internet user wrote, "Congratulations Mahadev Tum Teeno ko Salamat rakhe aur Humesha Khush rakhe (May God bless all three of you)." A netizen wrote, "She couldn't stop herself from getting attention just a couple of days after , instead of bringing the newborn home first."

On May 11, Gauahar and Zaid shared the good news on their respective Instagram handles. The couple shared the creative with the caption, "Allahumma baarik fihi."

In the photo, the new parents shared their excitement of welcoming the newest member in their family. "It's a boy. As salaam u alakum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023. To makes us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents, Zaid and Gauahar," the note says.

Gauahar and Zaid, who tied the knot in December 2020, announced their first pregnancy in December 2022. The duo put up a quirky animated video to share the news of their pregnancy.