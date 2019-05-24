'Game of Thrones' season 8 finale episode was liked by most people, reveals new poll

On the contrary, various people had also filed a petition to rework over season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'

'Game of Thrones' undoubtedly became a rage ever since the show lasted on Television. From each sigil to dialogues, fans knew just what was coming their way. Anyhow, what kept people's interest going was the burning question - who will sit on the Iron Throne.

When the finale episode of 'Game of Thrones' aired, people demanded that the episode should be re-written and shot again. They filed a petition for the same. A new poll which has come out however suggests that most fans liked episode 6 of 'Game of Thrones'.

Hollywood Reporter along with Morning Consultant conducted the poll among 2,201 adults. 14 per cent of the population (314 people) saw the finale episode. Among them 26 per cent said they loved the episode, combined with 37 per cent proclaimed that they 'liked' the episode. They remaining 10 percent went on to claim that they did not like the episode and 24 percent of the remaining population went on to express hate for the episode.

In popular belief, prior to the poll, various people expressed displeasure for the finale episode and wrote a petition on Change.org. The petition had as many as 1.5 million signatures. The cast of the show was divided in their opinion too. While Lena Heady who played Cersei Lannister on the show, also wanted the episode to be shot again, Sophie Turner who played Sansa Stark and Kit Harrington who played Jon Snow had strong opinions against such people.

For the uninitiated, 'Game of Thrones' finale season ended last Monday and the show is now getting a prequel. Titled 'Bloodmoon', the new series has a newer cast and the shooting for it has already begun. Fans, on the other hand, have also demanded a sequel for Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams).