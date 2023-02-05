Ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta bites mother after dinner, netizens slam actress: 'Itna zor se Shalin...'

Tina Datta with her mother

Tina Datta took her mother Madhumita Datta to dinner, and they were spotted by the paparazzi. The mother-daughter duo even posed for the media, and Tina went on to bite her mother. Tina was proudly holding her mother, and as soon as paps greeted them, the actress bite her mother's cheeks.

Sr Datta shout in pain, and said, "Itna zor se kat ti hai na (she bites forcefully)." Tina even kissed her mother's forehead, leaving photographers impressed. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, and wrote, "#tinaaduttaa Tina raise jor-jor se kat ti hai."

Watch the video

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens had divided opinions on it. A certain section of users called Tina and her mother a cute duo. While a few other netizens mocked her and called it 'drama' for the camera. For the unversed, Tina Datta got evicted a week before Sumbul Touqeer Khan . During her last days, Tina's tooth broke, and she demanded her personal dentist's treatment. Datta was even ready to step out and take a voluntary exit from the show. But, Tina received professional help inside the house.

A few netizens even mocked her for creating a ruckus over her tooth. A user wrote, "Abhi to dant tuta tha bechari ka (She just suffered a broken tooth)." Another user wrote, "Bahar Aakar bhi Acting chalu hai (She's acting even after coming out of the house)." One of the users added, "Yeh kitna showoff krti ha (She's doing too much of show off)." Another user added, "Yha bhi camere k liye sb (Here also she's acting for the camera)."