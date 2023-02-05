Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta bites mother after dinner, netizens slam actress: 'Itna zor se Shalin...'

Tina Datta's dinner date with her mother met with mixed reactions from netizens. Some users still believe that she's acting for cameras.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta bites mother after dinner, netizens slam actress: 'Itna zor se Shalin...'
Tina Datta with her mother
Tina Datta took her mother Madhumita Datta to dinner, and they were spotted by the paparazzi. The mother-daughter duo even posed for the media, and Tina went on to bite her mother. Tina was proudly holding her mother, and as soon as paps greeted them, the actress bite her mother's cheeks. 
 
Sr Datta shout in pain, and said, "Itna zor se kat ti hai na (she bites forcefully)." Tina even kissed her mother's forehead, leaving photographers impressed. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, and wrote, "#tinaaduttaa Tina raise jor-jor se kat ti hai." 
 
Watch the video
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 
As soon as the video surfaced, netizens had divided opinions on it. A certain section of users called Tina and her mother a cute duo. While a few other netizens mocked her and called it 'drama' for the camera. For the unversed, Tina Datta got evicted a week before Sumbul Touqeer Khan. During her last days, Tina's tooth broke, and she demanded her personal dentist's treatment. Datta was even ready to step out and take a voluntary exit from the show. But, Tina received professional help inside the house. 
 
A few netizens even mocked her for creating a ruckus over her tooth. A user wrote, "Abhi to dant tuta tha bechari ka (She just suffered a broken tooth)." Another user wrote, "Bahar Aakar bhi Acting chalu hai (She's acting even after coming out of the house)." One of the users added, "Yeh kitna showoff krti ha (She's doing too much of show off)." Another user added, "Yha bhi camere k liye sb (Here also she's acting for the camera)."
 
After Tina and Sumbul's eviction, the final Top 6 contestants include Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is on February 12. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
5 surprising health benefits of pumpkin seeds: Power-packed with nutrients, antioxidants and more
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Umargam, firefighting underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.